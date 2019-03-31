Chelsea drew level with Cardiff in the 84th minute thanks to ‘lady luck’ being on their side when Cesar Azpilicueta’s goal from an offside position managed to still stand.

Azpilicueta headed into the back of the net after the ball was flicked onto him by Marcos Alonso, the Spaniard was clearly in an offside position but the referee decided to wave away the protests from Cardiff City and allow the goal to stand.

Azpilicueta’s first goal of the season couldn’t have come at a more crucial moment. The flick-on from Alonso was also very impressive, Blues fans should cut him some slack for once after his heroics spurred a comeback.

Check out the goal below:

The Spaniard definitely looked like he was offside, the Blues have been on the right side of a lot of calls that should have went the other way today:

Neil Warnock will be absolutely livid with the referee today.