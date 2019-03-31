Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock was livid with Maurizio Sarri and the referees after their poor decision making cost his Cardiff side three points.

Chelsea benefitted from an insane stroke of luck in the 84th minute of the clash, when Cesar Azpilicueta’s header into the back of the net – from an offside position – was allowed to still stand. Azpilicueta nodded home the equaliser after a flick on from Marcos Alonso.

Take a look at the goal here.

Understandably, Neil Warnock couldn’t believe it when the goal was allowed to stand and the veteran manager vented his frustrations to Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. Warnock is known to be quite cagey, but he was angrier than he’s ever been today.

Warnock was understandably absolutely livid following Azpilicueta’s goal, here’s a few clips of his reaction:

Azpilicueta’s equaliser spurred Chelsea to score a last-minute winner through Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Warnock was in complete disbelief. Take a look at the winner here.

He didn’t even argue with the referees after the game, he just had an epic stare-down with them.

Check it out here.

Not only has today’s poor refereeing cost his side three points, but it could very well cost Cardiff their Premier League status.

The Bluebirds should be on 31 points but instead they’ve come away with nothing and remain on 28, 5 points from safety.