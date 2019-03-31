Portsmouth attacker Jamal Lowe was the coolest head on the pitch during extra-time of today’s Checkatrade trophy final against Sunderland. The ace scored this lovely lob.

In the 25th minute of extra-time, Lowe perfectly controlled down a long ball over the top before turning past his man, with Sunderland’s goalkeeper off his line the Barnet academy graduate took a moment to relax before lobbing the ball into the back of the net.

Lowe was as cool, calm and collected as any player has ever been.

Check out the goal below:

The most casual extra time cup final goal you'll ever see ? The composure of Jamal Lowe ?? pic.twitter.com/kv6Hp7qi2C — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 31, 2019

You’d think Lowe’s heroics would have been enough to seal the win for Pompey but former Everton winger Aiden McGeady scored for Sunderland in the 119th minute of extra-time to send the tie to penalties.

Lowe did end up on the winning side after Portsmouth beat Sunderland 5-4 in the shootout.