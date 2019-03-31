Menu

Video: Robbie Keane rolls back the years with superb lobbed finish for Spurs legends vs Inter Milan legends

Robbie Keane took us down memory lane one more time yesterday, as the former Spurs man scored a superb lob against Inter Milan legends.

Playing for Tottenham legends against Inter legends, Keane managed to roll back the years one last time yesterday, scoring a fine goal at the north London side’s new stadium.

After running onto a ball over the top, Keane hit a chipped volley on the turn, lobbing Julio Cesar in the process, to make it 2-1 to his side.

It was lovely to see Keane score a goal like this, as it reminds us of the days where players like him were still around and banging in the goals for fun.

