Menu

Video: ‘Useless’ Harry Kane blasted for poor cross during Tottenham vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham superstar Harry Kane was blasted on social media for a mishit cross during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool today.

In the early stages of the match Kane produced a mishit cross that was picked up by some fans, the wayward cross was miles away from his teammate in the box and it ended up near the corner flag.

Kane turned it around in the second-half by producing an exquisite assist to get Tottenham back into the game in the 70th minute, take a look at Kane’s pass which led to Lucas Moura’s goal here.

Other than the wonderful assist, Liverpool’s defence can give themselves a pat on the back as they managed to keep the superstar quiet.

Check out Kane’s mishit cross below:

Check out some reaction to Kane’s performance below:

Tottenham’s hopes of finishing in the top four have taken a hit after they fell to a late defeat against the Reds today, Spurs will drop into fourth tomorrow if north London rivals Arsenal defeat Newcastle tomorrow evening.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Harry Kane