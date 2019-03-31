Solskjaer gives green light for Manchester United to bid to beat Arsenal to £35m transfer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly given the club the green light to make a bid for the transfer of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation in the Premier League this season and seems ready to make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

It seems the defender is firmly in United’s plans for the summer as the Mail claim Solskjaer has given the Red Devils the go-ahead to try a £35million bid for his signature.

It remains to be seen if this will persuade Palace to sell this exciting young talent, who has also previously been linked with Arsenal by the Sun, who claimed he was valued at around £40m.

Wan-Bissaka could certainly be a fine long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia at Old Trafford, while Arsenal could also do with landing him as an alternative to Hector Bellerin, who has missed a large chunk of this season through injury, with Stephan Lichtsteiner not much of a backup.