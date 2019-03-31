Menu

‘Waste of space’ – These Liverpool fans react to star’s first-half showing vs Tottenham

Liverpool lead Tottenham 1-0 at halftime, the Reds have looked very impressive in the first 45 minutes of the proceedings and will be hoping to build in the second-half.

The Reds took the lead just 15 minutes into the highly-anticipated clash, left-back Andrew Robertson bombed forward before delivering an inch-perfect cross into the box which was headed into the back of the net by Roberto Firmino.

Take a look at the goal here.

Jurgen Klopp’s plan worked perfectly in the first-half, the threat of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah was enough to make Tottenham’s wing-backs think twice before going forward, this in turn allowed Robertson the space to fire the deep cross into the box that saw the Reds take the lead.

Check out the stats from the first-half:

Despite the Reds leading at the break, some fans were disappointed with Jordan Henderson’s performance – calling for the star to be subbed off.

It’s no surprise that the majority of fans have called for the inclusion of Fabinho, the Brazilian was a surprise omission from the starting lineup. Fabinho has what it takes to ascertain control of the game and dictate the tempo.

Here’s some reaction to the first-half:

Liverpool will be hoping for more of the same in the second-half, if they can frustrate Tottenham even more Spurs may take some risks which will allow Liverpool to unleash their devastating counter -attacks.

