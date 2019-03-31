Liverpool lead Tottenham 1-0 at halftime, the Reds have looked very impressive in the first 45 minutes of the proceedings and will be hoping to build in the second-half.

The Reds took the lead just 15 minutes into the highly-anticipated clash, left-back Andrew Robertson bombed forward before delivering an inch-perfect cross into the box which was headed into the back of the net by Roberto Firmino.

Take a look at the goal here.

Jurgen Klopp’s plan worked perfectly in the first-half, the threat of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah was enough to make Tottenham’s wing-backs think twice before going forward, this in turn allowed Robertson the space to fire the deep cross into the box that saw the Reds take the lead.

Check out the stats from the first-half:

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham HT: Shots: 5-5

Pass accuracy: 83%-79%

Chances created: 4-5

Possession: 57%-43% Roberto Firmino's goal separates the two sides at the break. pic.twitter.com/sE6bBIxshx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 31, 2019

Despite the Reds leading at the break, some fans were disappointed with Jordan Henderson’s performance – calling for the star to be subbed off.

It’s no surprise that the majority of fans have called for the inclusion of Fabinho, the Brazilian was a surprise omission from the starting lineup. Fabinho has what it takes to ascertain control of the game and dictate the tempo.

Here’s some reaction to the first-half:

Hendo creates more chances for Spurs than to his own ?. “Brilliant” captain. Such a waste of space! — Iam Baba (@iambabalive) March 31, 2019

Henderson should take out mistakes in the second half — Sir_Mike (@mychael_says) March 31, 2019

Take Henderson off fab in we’ve been sloppy at times — Duncan (@keshee29) March 31, 2019

No creativity in that midfield…Keita/Fabinho can solve that! Plus we need to execute better — FreedomPlayer96 (@FP__96) March 31, 2019

Need fabinho on in second half — ? (@Fabxnho_) March 31, 2019

Liverpool play with 10 men whenever Hendo is playing no difference today — ???? (@aabasit5) March 31, 2019

Take Henderson or Milner off asap — ? (@ftblvd) March 31, 2019

Fabinho on second half. — RF9 ?? (@PrimeFirmino) March 31, 2019

we may be 1-0 up but i have to admit that the midfield is dead!! When will Klopp learn that those threes never works!!

pls bring on Fabinho — emmanuel (@jhooya__) March 31, 2019

Liverpool will be hoping for more of the same in the second-half, if they can frustrate Tottenham even more Spurs may take some risks which will allow Liverpool to unleash their devastating counter -attacks.