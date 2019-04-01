Adam Johnson’s sister Faye shares SHOCKING video on her Twitter

The sister of disgraced footballer Adam Johnson has shared a bizarre and controversial video on her Twitter feed.

The clip shared on her Twitter page is an audio file of fans chanting in support of Johnson in London yesterday, with Sunderland in action against Portsmouth at Wembley for the Checkertrade Trophy.

It’s unclear if Faye Johnson has perhaps mistaken some mocking chants from Portsmouth fans as support from Sunderland supporters, but either way it’s all a bit grim.

When you get this video sent from last night at Trafalgar Square ??? Support is amazing ???? pic.twitter.com/4ek5cTAxln — Faye Johnson (@f10aye) March 31, 2019

There should surely be no one, in football or otherwise, showing support towards someone convicted of grooming someone under-age.

Johnson was arrested back in 2015 following an investigation into his activities with a young Sunderland fan, and he was recently released.