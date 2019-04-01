Chelsea lead Manchester United & Arsenal in €80m transfer battle

Chelsea are reportedly ahead of their Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal in the hunt for the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Luka Jovic.

The Serbia international has been one of the breakthrough stars of the season in Europe, contributing 24 goals and six assists in all competitions at the age of just 21.

This has unsurprisingly seen Jovic linked with a host of big names, and there’s an update on his situation from Spanish source Marca.

They claim Barcelona are the team leading the chase for Jovic’s signature overall, though in terms of interest from England, Chelsea look to be one of the other main contenders as they’re ahead of United and Arsenal in the running.

It would certainly be exciting to see the youngster at Stamford Bridge, where he could be an ideal replacement for a string of recent poor striker signings in Gonzalo Higuain, Olivier Giroud, Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi.

Still, he’d have his use at Old Trafford too, with United arguably in need of a more reliable option than Romelu Lukaku up front after a hit-and-miss campaign.

Arsenal have quality up front in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, but could perhaps do with someone younger to come in as a long-term replacement for the duo.