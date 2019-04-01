Former Chelsea star told “watch your d**k” by Spanish model following brief fling

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ difficult season continues after an explosive outburst from Spanish model Alba Carillo.

According to reports today, the pair had a fling last month that didn’t last too long, or seemingly end too well.

Discussing the saga, she told local media: ‘He made a big mistake because his fly is too loose.

‘If you have two children, watch your d*ck!’

This public shaming from Carillo comes as Courtois also fails to settle in at Real Madrid on the pitch after his summer transfer from Chelsea.

The Belgian is suffering one humiliation after another at the moment and this Carillo row will probably not do wonders for his confidence as he looks to bounce back.