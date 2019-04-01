Forgotten Chelsea star praised for promising return to form

Chelsea fans had probably written off defender Kurt Zouma after a difficult few years, but the Frenchman was in fine form for Everton in their win over Ham this weekend.

So much so, that BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks selected the loaned-out Chelsea ace in his Premier League team of the week and praised him for his return to form as he starts to look like the prospect the Blues thought they were signing all those years ago.

‘Meanwhile, Kurt Zouma is starting to look like a defender who can be trusted,’ Crooks said.

‘Kurt Zouma has won 68% of his aerial duels in the Premier League this season; it is the highest percentage of any Everton centre-back.’

Zouma has not been helped by injuries or by fierce competition for places at Stamford Bridge, but the 24-year-old now seems to have benefited from a regular run of games during his time with Everton.

He produced a solid display at the London Stadium this weekend, getting on the score sheet as well for the Toffees in their 2-0 win.

It remains to be seen if he can realistically work his way back into the first-team picture at Chelsea next season, but with the Blues possibly facing a transfer ban, they might well be more open to trusting their various loaned-out players and youngsters who’d otherwise been forgotten.