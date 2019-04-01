Concern for Arsenal: Influential ace picks up injury in Newcastle clash

Arsenal were handed an injury concern as Aaron Ramsey was forced off in the second half of their clash with Newcastle United on Monday night.

The Welshman had put the Gunners ahead in the first half at the Emirates with a well-taken strike, and he continued to play an influential role thereafter.

SEE MORE: Video: Aaron Ramsey produces excellent finish to break deadlock for Arsenal

With Arsenal searching for three points to move them up into third place in the Premier League table, it appeared set to be a positive night for Unai Emery and his side.

However, he was handed a major concern in the second half, as Ramsey picked up an issue and wasted little time in handing over the captain’s armband while he waited for the substitution to be made.

The fact that he immediately knew he was coming off isn’t good news for Arsenal, but he was able to make his way to the sidelines unassisted, albeit he went straight down the tunnel which will naturally raise further concern.

Having played such a key role for Emery’s side so far this season and with a crucial run of games coming up as they continue to scrap for a top-four finish as well as in the Europa League, the last thing that Arsenal need is to be without Ramsey.

Coupled with his impending exit for Juventus this summer, he will undoubtedly be eager to make a big impression in north London in his final few months as an Arsenal player.

Time will tell if further tests are carried out on Tuesday to determine the full extent of the problem…