Having established himself as a fundamental figure in Liverpool’s title charge this season, the last thing the Reds need is for Virgil van Dijk to be sidelined.

After their dramatic win over Tottenham on Sunday, the Merseyside giants are back in action against Southampton on Friday night as they look to try and continue to pile the pressure on title rivals Manchester City and stay ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side.

A decisive factor in their success to this point has been Van Dijk’s influence in the backline, with the 27-year-old featuring in all 32 Premier League games so far this season, and has proven himself to be one the top centre-halves in Europe.

With that in mind, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to have him available for every game between now and the end of the season, and according to ESPN, the German tactician is set to receive a major boost.

It’s claimed that Van Dijk picked up an ankle problem towards the end of the win over Spurs, and so that had raised concern over his availability. However, sources have told them there is no reason for Liverpool fans to be worried over a potential absence as it isn’t serious, despite further tests set to be carried out on Monday.

That will be music to the ears of all concerned at Anfield if accurate, as Liverpool can ill-afford to lose such an important figure at such a vital time of the season.

Coupled with their upcoming Champions League commitments with their quarter-final tie against Porto fast approaching, Van Dijk will be hopeful of leading them to major honours in the coming months.