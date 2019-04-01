Menu

Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores ice-cool panenka penalty + hits the post with audacious effort

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a decent night in the MLS, scoring a beautiful panenka penalty for LA Galaxy and almost netting what would have been one of the strikes of his career.

Watch below as the Swedish veteran chips home from the penalty spot in typically ice-cool style that has made him one of the finest forwards of his generation.

MORE: Video: Wayne Rooney scores incredible free-kick golazo for DC United

And now treat yourself to this audacious and acrobatic effort that hit the post, and that would have been one of Ibrahimovic’s best goals ever if it had gone in.

37 years old and still an absolute baller – bravo, Zlatan!

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Zlatan Ibrahimovic