Impressive Aaron Ramsey stat as this hasn’t happened to Arsenal since 2014

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday night, with Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette scoring the goals for Unai Emery’s side.

The victory lifts the Gunners up into third place in the Premier League table, leapfrogging rivals Tottenham and Manchester United in the all-important scrap for a Champions League qualification spot.

Ahead of his summer exit to join Juventus on a free transfer, Ramsey continues to have a decisive impact for Arsenal this season as he popped up to break the deadlock in the first half at the Emirates with a well-taken goal.

As noted in the tweet below, when he scores it usually means good things for the north London giants as they have now gone 28 games unbeaten when he gets himself on the scoresheet, which means they haven’t lost a game in which he’s bagged a goal since December 2014.

That just goes to show how decisive Ramsey has been for the club, and they will certainly miss his presence from next season onwards as Emery will be tasked with signing a replacement this summer to soften the blow of losing their midfield talisman.

Before that though, they’ll hope to see him score a few more goals before he moves on, which ultimately will help lead them to a top four finish and possible success in the Europa League.

For Ramsey, he’ll hope to leave on a positive note and take this form and this kind of statistic with him to Turin to be equally as effective in Italy as he’s set to begin a new chapter in his career.