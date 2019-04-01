Mohamed Salah aims thinly-veiled dig at Arsenal & Spurs stars as well as own Liverpool team-mate

Mohamed Salah has taken what could be seen as a thinly-veiled dig at his own Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane after discussing his recent goal drought.

The Egypt international has just one goal in his last eleven games in all competitions, looking a far cry from the player we saw last season as he won the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year, scoring 44 goals in all competitions.

It’s looking increasingly like Salah may have been something of a one-season wonder, with Sadio Mane emerging more as Liverpool’s stand-out performer up front at the moment.

The Senegal international is level with his Reds team-mate in the running for the Golden Boot, however, with both players on 17 league goals this term.

That’s also the same as Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Tottenham’s Harry Kane, with Salah making the point after yesterday’s game that, for all the criticism coming his way, others are being praised for being on the same number of goals as him.

“I didn’t score for a couple of games but there are some players who has the same number of goals as me but people are saying those players are having the best season of their life,” he told Sky Sports.

“There are three or four players and no-one talks about them – they say they have a good season and I’m the only one that has had a bad season.

“I want to win the Premier League – that is the most important thing to me.”