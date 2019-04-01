Liverpool join Man United in transfer pursuit of youngster involved in 30 goals this season

Liverpool are the latest name to be linked with a potential transfer swoop for highly-rated young forward Luka Jovic ahead of the summer.

The 21-year-old has been one of the stories of the season in Europe, scoring 24 goals and weighing in with six assists in all competitions, including for the senior Serbia national team.

According to Don Balon, Jovic is now set to be at the centre of a transfer battle between La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, but there looks set to be Premier League interest in the player as well.

Don Balon mention Liverpool as being among Jovic’s many admirers, and a previous Don Balon report also linked the youngster as a target for Manchester United.

It certainly makes sense that leading English clubs would be interested in the Serbia international after his breakthrough campaign, with both teams mentioned in need of more up front.

Liverpool have seen Mohamed Salah’s form dip dramatically this season and don’t have much in the way of a backup, while Man Utd would probably see Jovic as an upgrade on the inconsistent Romelu Lukaku at centre-forward.

It would no doubt be great for neutrals to see him pick a Premier League club, though it looks like he won’t be short of offers from all over Europe.