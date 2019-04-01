(Photos) Manchester United’s stylish 2019/20 kit seemingly leaked online

Manchester United’s new home kit for the 2019/20 season seems to have been leaked online, and it’s very, very nice.

You can see these leaked designs below, which come via the highly reliable Footy Headlines, and we imagine Red Devils fans will be happy seeing their heroes wearing this next season.

It looks like it’s back to the more traditional white shorts for United as well next season, having gone for a lot of black on their kit this season.

Next year’s rumoured strip has a nice bit of black on the collar and around the club badge, making for a neat design which looks traditional whilst also bringing something a bit different.