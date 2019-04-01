Solskjaer confirms huge Manchester United injury boost for Wolves game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the big news that Romelu Lukaku will be back from injury to face Wolves on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils have a difficult away game against Nuno Santo’s side following their recent FA Cup loss there, and will need as many of their best players fit and available if they are to get a result.

Lukaku returned from Belgium duty early over the recent international break due to a foot injury, as reported at the time by ESPN, but it now seems he’s available for selection again for the Wolves game.

OGS confirmed Romelu Lukaku is fit for @Wolves game tomorrow. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 1, 2019

This was confirmed by journalist Simon Stone at Solskjaer’s press conference today, with Man Utd back in action again quickly after the Saturday win over Watford.

MUFC were not at their best in that 2-1 victory at Old Trafford, and will need as many options as possible as they head for a tricky run-in in their battle to make it into the top four.