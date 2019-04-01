Manchester United could be offered two players in tempting Paul Pogba swap transfer

Manchester United face transfer interest in Paul Pogba from Real Madrid this summer, and two players at the Bernabeu could be key to the deal going through.

According to AS, big names like Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale could make way at Real Madrid in order for the club to have both space in the team and on the wage bill for the France international.

The report also explains how both Kroos and Bale are Man Utd transfer targets again this summer, having been strongly linked with the Red Devils in the past.

It remains to be seen how Real will play this, but one imagines they could well try to include one or both players in an exchange for Pogba.

If so, that would undoubtedly be tempting for United, even if it meant losing a world class and in-form player.

Pogba has just started showing his best form in a red shirt, and it would be a blow to lose him so soon after seeing him fully settle at Old Trafford.

However, an experienced, proven winner like Kroos could be a fine direct replacement in midfield, while the pace and goal threat of Bale would also majorly improve United’s attack after the dire form of Alexis Sanchez.