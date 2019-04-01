Solskjaer advised to make big call to prevent Manchester United star’s transfer away this summer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told that the most important work he can do in the summer transfer window is keeping Paul Pogba at the club.

That’s the view of pundit Jamie Redknapp, and one that will probably be shared by many United fans as speculation over Pogba’s future has been making headlines once again in recent weeks.

AS recently reported the France international had turned down a new contract with the Red Devils as he was seeking a move away, in what would undoubtedly be a big blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after just being named the club’s new permanent manager.

It would be hard to replace Pogba in this market, and fans would no doubt be gutted to see the 26-year-old move on after only just starting to show his peak form in a Man Utd shirt since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho earlier this season.

‘The most important bit of business Solskjaer can do this summer is to keep hold of Paul Pogba,’ Redknapp wrote in the Mail.

‘A couple of months ago, when Pogba was inspiring United’s astonishing revival under Solskjaer, the midfielder’s future did not seem in doubt.

‘The return of Zinedine Zidane to Real Madrid has changed that. Zidane does not hide his admiration for his fellow Frenchman, saying on Saturday: “I know him personally. He brings so much and there are few players who bring as much as he does.”

‘Pogba himself has said that he would be open to a move to the Bernabeu once his time in Manchester has ended.

‘He may well feel that this summer is the right time to leave. Failure to qualify for the Champions League may not prevent United from attracting the best players but it could convince Pogba to go. Despite a dreadful season by their standards, Madrid look assured of a place at Europe’s top table next season.’

Redknapp added that this might mean it’s the best time to make Pogba United captain, saying: ‘If United do keep him, they must make him feel a central part of the club’s future.

‘I have argued before that they should make him captain and, with club captain Antonio Valencia set to leave, this is the perfect time to give Pogba the armband.’