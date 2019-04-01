Deal AGREED: Manchester United fan-favourite accepts shock transfer to rivals

Manchester United have been dealt a blow as midfielder Ander Herrera has agreed a deal to join Champions League rivals PSG on a free transfer when his contract expires.

The Daily Record have an update on Herrera’s future following recent speculation, and it seems the Spaniard has snubbed United’s offer of a renewal and instead accepted an offer from PSG.

Herrera has long been something of a fan favourite at Old Trafford, so this is undoubtedly a blow for them as well as others involved with the club.

The 29-year-old always offers quality across the pitch, proving superb as a defensive shield but also as a box-to-box player capable of contributing in the opposition penalty area.

He’ll certainly make a fine signing for PSG on a free, especially as the Ligue 1 giants face losing a free agent of their own in Adrien Rabiot, as noted by the Daily Record.

Rabiot himself has been linked with Man Utd, so that could be a chance for the Red Devils to bring in an ideal replacement on a free as well.

For now, however, it looks like this is goodbye to a player who’s served MUFC well since joining from Athletic Bilbao in 2014.