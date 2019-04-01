Manchester United are reportedly set to lose Ander Herrera at the end of his contract this summer as he’s agreed a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The Daily Record have an update on Herrera’s future following recent speculation, and it seems the Spaniard has snubbed United’s offer of a renewal and instead accepted an offer from PSG.

Herrera has long been something of a fan favourite at Old Trafford, so news of his departure will likely hit some MUFC supporters hard.

The 29-year-old always offers quality across the pitch, proving superb as a defensive shield but also as a box-to-box player capable of contributing in the opposition penalty area.

He’ll certainly make a fine signing for PSG on a free, especially as the Ligue 1 giants face losing a free agent of their own in Adrien Rabiot, as noted by the Daily Record.

Herrera should be a decent replacement for the young Frenchman, even if he’s not exactly the kind of star name fans of the French giants are used to their club signing in recent times.