Deal agreed: Manchester United star accepts transfer to Champions League giants

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are reportedly set to lose Ander Herrera at the end of his contract this summer as he’s agreed a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The Daily Record have an update on Herrera’s future following recent speculation, and it seems the Spaniard has snubbed United’s offer of a renewal and instead accepted an offer from PSG.

Herrera has long been something of a fan favourite at Old Trafford, so news of his departure will likely hit some MUFC supporters hard.

The 29-year-old always offers quality across the pitch, proving superb as a defensive shield but also as a box-to-box player capable of contributing in the opposition penalty area.

He’ll certainly make a fine signing for PSG on a free, especially as the Ligue 1 giants face losing a free agent of their own in Adrien Rabiot, as noted by the Daily Record.

Herrera should be a decent replacement for the young Frenchman, even if he’s not exactly the kind of star name fans of the French giants are used to their club signing in recent times.

