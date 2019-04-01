Real Madrid advised to go all out for transfer of Manchester United star

In the kind of language only he can use (and understand), pundit Garth Crooks has made it clear he thinks Real Madrid should pay big for the transfer of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international scored a delightful goal against Watford at the weekend, helping United to a 2-1 victory and making Crooks’ Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport.

However, Rashford has been linked with a big move away recently, with Mundo Deportivo claiming he’s on Barcelona’s radar.

Real Madrid could also do with a big-name signing up front, however, having struggled since selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer.

And Crooks believes Rashford would be worth the Spanish giants paying big for as he gave a warning of sorts to Man Utd about keeping their exciting 21-year-old.

‘Regular readers of my team of the week column will have seen me state that Jose Mourinho was in danger of destroying the prodigious talent of Marcus Rashford,’ Crooks told BBC Sport.

‘Well, I would like to state for the record that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment, along with the support of Mike Phelan, will be the catalyst for Rashford to become a world-class striker instead of just a top-class player.

‘The big question is: Can they keep him? If I was Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, I would pay a king’s ransom for him.’

Rashford has undoubtedly long looked one of the most exciting talents in the game, but MUFC will surely have hope of keeping this player that came through their academy before shining in their first-team.