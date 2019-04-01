Man Utd legend names the one player Solskjaer should build his team around

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named as permanent Man Utd boss last week, and with that responsibility he must now plan and build for the long term.

The Norwegian tactician has led United to 15 wins in his 20 games in charge, and while the more immediate objective is to qualify for the Champions League this season, he will know that expectations will rise next year.

Adding key reinforcements this summer will be crucial, but continuing to get the best out of the quality players already at his disposal will be equally as important.

Marcus Rashford has bagged seven goals and two assists in 13 Premier League games under Solskjaer, and Andy Cole has insisted that the 21-year-old is a player who his former teammate can build around for years to come.

“He’s a baby, of course you can,” he told Sky Sports.

“He came out the other day and said he was prepared to sign a new contract, so he’s telling everyone he wants to stay not only for the short haul but the long haul.

“You’ve got to build your team around the local boys, I was fortunate to do that in my time at Manchester United. Rashford will be one of the mainstays at the football club.”

Cole knows all about being a success at Old Trafford, having scored 121 goals in 275 games for the Red Devils between 1994 and 2002, while winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League among other trophies.

In turn, Rashford will undoubtedly be flattered by his comments, and he’ll hope to continue to lead the way for Man Utd under Solskjaer regardless of whether or not further competition arrives this summer.

As noted by The Sun though, wrapping up contract talks to commit his long-term future will undoubtedly be welcomed by all concerned to dismiss that potential distraction, with Rashford certainly continuing to deliver on the pitch.