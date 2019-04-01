Man Utd prepare offer for target wanted by Solskjaer to bolster attacking options

Man Utd are reportedly preparing to make an offer for Roma starlet Justin Kluivert, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be an admirer of his talents.

The Norwegian tactician was named as permanent United boss last week, and so will now play a key role in strengthening the squad this summer.

Having won 15 of his 20 games in charge since initially being appointed on an interim basis in December, it will be another challenge that he must pass in order to prove that he can lead the club to a successful future.

According to Calciomercato, via Fichajes.net, one of the transfer targets being eyed by Man Utd is Kluivert, who has struggled since joining Roma last summer.

The 19-year-old has managed just two goals and five assists in 28 appearances for the Giallorossi this season, failing to live up to the hype that came with his move from Ajax.

Nevertheless, it has been a bit stop-start for him in the Italian capital, and coupled with the coaching change and struggles for Roma to get into the top four in Serie A, it has led to a difficult campaign for all concerned.

Whether or not a move to Man Utd is the solution remains to be seen, as although Kluivert is undoubtedly talented and still has his entire career ahead of him, the competition for places at Old Trafford could be a factor worth considering.

Solskjaer currently has the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez vying for places in attack in his line-up, and while they need quality depth to compete on multiple fronts, he seemingly has that already.

However, should there be an exit for one of those names mentioned above, then perhaps that would open up a space in the squad and give them the financial flexibility to go out and solidify their interest in Kluivert with a bid.