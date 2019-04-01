Man United ready to accept £51m-plus-player bid as CL giants step up interest in Marcus Rashford transfer

Manchester United have reportedly laid out their demands for Marcus Rashford amid transfer interest from Real Madrid in the young England international.

The 21-year-old continues to show himself to be a key player at Old Trafford this season, having really taken his game to a new level since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager.

According to Diario Gol, however, Rashford has his price, and Man Utd are aware that with his contract set to expire in 2020, there could be some sense in accepting offers that come in for him if they’re good enough.

Real Madrid are keen to offload Bale and are apparently fans of Rashford, and it seems United would accept a proposal of around £51million in cash as well as Bale in return for Rashford, according to Diario Gol.

It remains to be seen if Red Devils supporters would accept this, with Rashford a hugely popular talent after rising through the club’s academy.

Bale, meanwhile, despite being a big name, looks past his best and like a slightly risky signing, even if he could end up shining again upon returning to the Premier League, where he previously displayed the best form of his career with Tottenham.

The Wales international would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez, but one imagines United would do better to sign him in a deal separate from anything that would involve Rashford leaving.