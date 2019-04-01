Maurizio Sarri paired with Euro giants next season as Chelsea exit touted

As Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri continues to come under heavy criticism, speculation in Italy has linked him with a return to Serie A next season.

As noted by BBC Sport, despite his side securing a win over Cardiff City on Sunday, the Italian tactician continues to come under fire from the club’s own fans.

It comes as Chelsea continue to desperately scrap for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, while they still have the Europa League to target.

Aside from mixed results, Sarri has been unconvincing in trying to transform Chelsea’s playing style to suit his more expansive and attacking football, and so question marks have to be raised as to whether or not he’ll get a chance to put things right in a second season at the helm.

As noted by Sport Mediaset, Sarri has been specifically named as being on AC Milan’s managerial shortlist for next season, with the pressure seemingly mounting on Gennaro Gattuso too.

Qualification for the Champions League is the minimum objective for the Rossoneri, and so should they fail in securing that, it has to be said that their former midfielder could be at real risk of being replaced as they have also been unconvincing at times this year.

As well as Sarri, Laurent Blanc, Simone Inzaghi, Gian Piero Gasperini and Arsene Wenger are all also named as potential replacements, and so it remains to be seen firstly if Gattuso is axed to force such a search to intensify.

For now, it certainly continues to raise question marks over Sarri’s future at Chelsea, as Calciomercato build on that report and suggest that along with Wenger, they are the two favourites of Milan sporting director Leonardo to step in at the San Siro next season if a change is made.