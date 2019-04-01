Menu

Loads of Manchester United fans agree on ‘perfect’ Ander Herrera replacement as he agrees PSG transfer

Manchester United fans seem largely in agreement that Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele should be the man to replace Ander Herrera as he agrees a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Daily Record, the Spaniard has snubbed a contract offer from United to go to PSG next season, with his current deal at Old Trafford due to expire at the end of this season.

Herrera has been a great servant to Man Utd and could end up being a big miss for the club, though at the age of 29 it’s perhaps understandable that the club don’t necessarily want to be bullied into paying over the odds for his wages.

Many would also argue that, despite Herrera being a popular player due to his work rate and commitment, there are better all-round midfield players out there, and Ndombele is undoubtedly among them.

The France international has been immense for Lyon this season, and at the age of 22 has his best years still ahead of him.

tanguy ndombele in action for Lyon

Tanguy Ndombele in action for Lyon this season

Calciomercato have linked Ndombele with the likes of MUFC and Juventus in recent times, and one would expect other elite clubs to come in for him soon too.

No wonder this lot are all keen to see him as the man to come in to replace Herrera…

