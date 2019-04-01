Pope Francis has had his say on comparing Barcelona star Lionel Messi to ‘God’, as is often done by modern football fans, especially on social media.

The Pope insists he doesn’t really have a problem with it, as it’s merely a figure of speech through which some people choose to show their admiration for a great sportsman, athlete or most likely many other celebrities in numerous fields.

Messi has certainly done super-human things on the football pitch that perhaps make him the most deserving of ‘God’ status, but the Pope has denied that the two are linked, as it were.

“People can say he is God, just as they may say “I adore you”, but only God can be worshipped. Those are just things people say,” the Pope is quoted by the Independent.

“He is a God with the ball on the field” is a popular way for someone to express themselves.

“Of course, he is very good, but he isn’t God.”

Barcelona’s front man has had another superb season for the Catalan giants, scoring 41 goals in 38 games in all competitions, meaning he’s now hit 40 goals or more for the last ten seasons in a row.

Perhaps the question put to the Pope should really have been, is God as good as Messi?