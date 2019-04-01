Liverpool midfielder Ryan Kent had a moment of real madness with loan club Rangers yesterday as he was seen punching Celtic star Scott Brown.

Watch the video below as the youngster totally loses his cool with a left-arm swing at his opponent during what was clearly a fiercely-contested derby match between the two Scottish giants.

Kent has had a good season on loan with Rangers, shining under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who took over as manager last summer.

However, this was a moment to forget for the Reds ace, who simply cannot be getting involved in scraps like this – even if they do make for pretty amusing viewing for us!

Oh, and here’s a pretty good photo of the incident, in case there was any doubt…