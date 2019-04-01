Solskjaer responds to Manchester United star’s Real Madrid transfer talk

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to talk of Paul Pogba potentially sealing a transfer to Real Madrid.

It was recently reported by AS that Pogba had turned down the offer of a new contract with the Red Devils as he looked for a transfer away from the club this summer.

The France international would be a big loss for United if he were to leave, and he won’t have calmed fans’ nerves after recently being quoted by Sky Sports as saying it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid.

However, when asked about these comments at his press conference today, Solskjaer is quoted by Simon Stone as suggesting he isn’t worried at all by the player’s comments as he feels the 26-year-old was merely answering a question politely.

OGS on @paulpogba: "Paul is a very nice + polite man who answered a general q on Zidane. Paul's happy here, he's gonna be a big part for us. We want to build our team around him and that hasn't changed at all." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 1, 2019

United fans will hope he’s right, as it would be such a shame to lose a talent like Pogba just after finding his best form in a United shirt after a difficult start at the club under previous manager Jose Mourinho.