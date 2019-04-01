Solskjaer ready to drop Manchester United stars as he criticises Watford performance

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he’ll change his team around for his side’s next game as he laid into his players for a poor performance against Watford.

The Red Devils just about held on to the win against the Hornets this weekend, coming away with a 2-1 victory, but it was certainly one of their less convincing victories under Solskjaer.

United have mostly looked superb since the Norwegian tactician came in to replace Jose Mourinho back in December, but he was under no illusions that Saturday’s performance against Watford was not good enough for the most part.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer is quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying it was a funeral-like atmosphere in the changing room afterwards, with his players also fully aware they could and should have done better.

The 46-year-old then suggested he was ready to make some changes to personnel for the club’s next game away to Wolves on Tuesday night.

“The feeling in the dressing-room after was almost like a funeral,” he said.

“They were all sat there, it was very quiet, they were all disappointed in their performance at full-time.

“It’s not like jubilation because we won and we got the three points. They all know that this was a below par performance, which is great because you want players to be honest with themselves.

“We know we can play so much better and they can do better. But the players out there, they’ve struggled lately with injuries. So we’ll freshen it up on Tuesday against Wolves.”