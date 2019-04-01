Tottenham star slammed for ‘shocker’ vs Liverpool by ex-Spurs team-mate

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris received some heavy criticism from one of his old Spurs team-mates after his role in Liverpool’s winning goal in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The France international was highly unconvincing as he failed to deal with a header from Mohamed Salah, and then from the resulting deflection off defender Toby Alderweireld, which ended up in the back of the net as an own goal.

Lloris has long been considered one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe, and is Tottenham’s captain, so it’s certainly far from good enough that he switched off during such a key moment in this big game, allowing his opponents to grab the winning goal.

Jermaine Jenas, who played with Lloris for one season at White Hart Lane, was distinctly unimpressed with his old team-mate and suggested it’s time for Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino to consider axing him in favour of backup ‘keeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

“That’s a shocker from Hugo Lloris – a World Cup winner, a so-called world-class goalkeeper,” Jenas said on Match of the Day, as quoted by the Mirror.

“That’s just not acceptable. In a moment when Spurs are chasing top four, they need better from their captain.

“Every time I watch Gazzaniga play, he’s playing very well. If you’re Gazzaniga now, you’re going ‘it’s time for me to get my opportunity’ and I think he should do.”