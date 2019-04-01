Video: Wayne Rooney scores incredible free-kick golazo for DC United

Wayne Rooney’s renaissance in the MLS with DC United has been great to watch – and this is up there with his finest moments since he moved to the US.

The former Manchester United star showed all his old quality with this incredible free-kick, which was almost from the corner flag.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME WAYNE ROONEY?! ? He scores his 4th goal of the year and puts D.C. United up by 2 against Orlando. pic.twitter.com/rV8ESb55Ga — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 31, 2019

That wasn’t enough to stop Rooney from curling it into the top corner, though, with the former England captain somehow beating the goalkeeper from long range and this tight angle.

Rooney scored a large number of quality goals in his time in the Premier League, but is this strike up there with the best in his career?