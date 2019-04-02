Menu

‘Absolute disgrace’ – These Man Utd fans fume with duo for what they did on bench during Wolves loss

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man Utd slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Tuesday night, which could prove to be a major blow to their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils the lead early on, but Diogo Jota and a Chris Smalling own goal turned things around for the hosts at Molineux as they claimed all three points.

SEE MORE: This impressive 78-game Man Utd run comes to an end after defeat to Wolves

That result leaves United stuck in fifth place in the Premier League table, and although they are still level on points with Tottenham and just two points behind Arsenal, their rivals now have a game in hand and could stretch their lead.

In turn, it’s a damaging blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who would have been hoping that the announcement of his permanent appointment as Man Utd boss would help inspire a positive run of results to end the season in strong fashion.

Unfortunately for him, he didn’t get that in midweek, and it was made even worse as two of the players he left on the bench managed to infuriate many United fans after they were caught laughing in the dugout towards the end of the game.

The two players in question are Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo, as pictured below, and while it may have been an innocent comment and just an inappropriate reaction given what was happening in front of them, it has led to a rather furious backlash from some towards the Argentine pair.

Time will tell if Solskjaer addresses it, but it certainly isn’t what fans want to see with their team losing a key game and potentially squandering a chance to seal a top-four finish.

More Stories about Marcos Rojo
More Stories Marcos Rojo Sergio Romero