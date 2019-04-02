Menu

Video: Manchester United star shows no mercy as he plays football with his daughter in his massive garden

Manchester United star Antonio Valencia did not go easy on his daughter as they had a kick-about in what looks like a pretty massive garden.

The Ecuadorian may not have had the best season for the Red Devils, but he showed all his old skill and determination here in this one v one with his kid.

Not afraid to beat her with a nutmeg or shove her over to get the ball, Valencia is clearly bringing his children up with the right competitive spirit!

He captioned this video on Instagram with: “Mother’s love is what gives us the impulse to get where we came from. Enjoying this day in England with my daughter.”

