Arsenal face transfer scrap with Tottenham over £50m-rated Premier League defender

Arsenal and Tottenham are both reportedly interested in signing Everton defender Michael Keane this summer, but they’ll have to dig deep into their pockets.

Following their win over Newcastle United on Monday night, the Gunners leapfrogged Spurs into third place in the Premier League table as Unai Emery’s side continue to build some timely momentum.

However, having conceded 39 goals in 31 league games so far this season, that gives them the second worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the standings and so that evidently is an area in which they can improve moving forward.

Spurs have conceded 34 goals in the same number of games, and so Mauricio Pochettino could also be considering reinforcements in that department to help shore things up at the back.

According to The Daily Mail, the north London rivals appear to have set their sights on the same target as Keane is said to be of interest to both clubs, although Everton will reportedly demand £50m for the England international.

The 26-year-old has undoubtedly impressed this season, but whether it’s been enough to convince either club to splash out such hefty fee for a defender remains to be seen as that could arguably be a big chunk of their budget.

Qualification for the Champions League will surely make it easier for them given the revenue that comes with featuring in the competition, but time will tell if a move materialises for Keane with Everton disappointingly dropping to mid-table this season.

With that in mind, it could be difficult for Everton to fend off the touted interest, although that price-tag will surely be a major stumbling block for either Arsenal or Tottenham this summer.