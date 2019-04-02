Menu

Video: Shkodran Mustafi sums up his Arsenal career in hilarious 15 seconds vs Newcastle

Shkodran Mustafi had a real Shkodran Mustafi moment for Arsenal against Newcastle last night.

The Gunners were comfortable 2-0 winners in the end, but with Mustafi on the pitch, pretty much anything is possible.

Watch the clip above as the Germany international (a World Cup winner, remember) pretty much sums up his Arsenal career with a decent run into the opposition half…

…only for him to then smash the ball out of play when attempting a cross.

Moments of quality that make you think he might actually be alright…followed by a moment of sheer stupidity. There can be no better clip to sum up Mustafi.

