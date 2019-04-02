Video: Shkodran Mustafi sums up his Arsenal career in hilarious 15 seconds vs Newcastle

Shkodran Mustafi had a real Shkodran Mustafi moment for Arsenal against Newcastle last night.

The Gunners were comfortable 2-0 winners in the end, but with Mustafi on the pitch, pretty much anything is possible.

Mustafi turning from Messi to Mustafipic.twitter.com/c2lSj6NR5c — Özil is the best playmaker (@KHTAH2001) April 1, 2019

Watch the clip above as the Germany international (a World Cup winner, remember) pretty much sums up his Arsenal career with a decent run into the opposition half…

…only for him to then smash the ball out of play when attempting a cross.

Moments of quality that make you think he might actually be alright…followed by a moment of sheer stupidity. There can be no better clip to sum up Mustafi.