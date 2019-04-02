Unai Emery helps Arsenal achieve impressive stat even the Invincibles never managed

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has guided the club to ten home league wins in a row within the same season for the first time since all the way back in 1998.

The Gunners were Premier League champions that year, in Arsene Wenger’s first full season in charge, and while they’re certainly not as good this term as they were then, it’s an impressive feat by Emery.

This means the Spanish tactician has, in his first season in charge at the Emirates Stadium, put together a run of home form even better than Arsenal managed in their famous Invincibles season of 2003/04, when they won the title without losing a single game.

10 – Arsenal have won 10 consecutive home league games within the same season for the first since May 1998. Perfect. #ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/BFYfnqhS9c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2019

Arsenal were notably slow to get going at the Emirates when they moved to their new ground from Highbury back in 2006, with the team not winning a trophy there until the FA Cup final in 2014.

Turning their stadium into a fortress like this is a decent way to start – now Emery just needs to sort out his side’s rotten away form!