The nightmare at Bolton Wanderers is seemingly only getting worse as it’s been reported the players have now gone on strike over unpaid wages.

The club currently sit in 23rd spot in the Championship table with just seven games to go, as they remain five points adrift of safety.

SEE MORE: Bolton on brink of collapse as buyer needed to avoid liquidation and possible 12-point penalty

As if that wasn’t enough to be concerned with, their problems off the pitch are mounting and it could have dire consequences for the football club as a whole.

According to The Sun, the players have now gone on strike as they haven’t been paid their wages for March, nor have the club’s staff.

In turn, they have refused to return to training until the matter is cleared up, but whether or not there is an immediate solution on the horizon remains to be seen.

Further, it’s added in the report that Laurence Bassini is hoping to secure a takeover of the club, and so that could prove to be absolutely vital in saving Bolton on and off the pitch this season.

Current owner Ken Anderson has since hit back and blasted the players for taking such action, as he insists that it won’t have a positive impact on matters but did praise the non-playing staff for sticking with the club until the situation is resolved, as noted by Sky Sports.

If that wasn’t enough, BBC Sport also add that there are now issues surrounding their stadium which could prevent the next two games being played there.

After their crucial win over QPR at the weekend, it should have been a reason for hope that they can escape the drop this season, which would surely be catastrophic for the club.

Instead, the issues off the pitch rumble on and risk being a major distraction to their survival hopes.