Confirmed Man Utd XI vs Wolves: Late blow for Solskjaer, makes key change

Man Utd face a difficult trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night as they continue to battle for a top-four finish this season.

The Red Devils start the night in fifth place in the Premier League table, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham with just seven games remaining this year.

In turn, they can ill-afford to drop any more points, but they face a difficult task in midweek as they recently suffered a defeat to Wolves at Molineux in their FA Cup encounter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope for a better performance and positive result, and unsurprisingly he has gone with a strong starting line-up against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

However, as noted by The Daily Mail, he did sustain a late blow after Marcus Rashford fell ill at the team hotel ahead of the game, and the England international is absent from the match-day squad entirely.

Given he has been in good form since Solskjaer took charge, it will be a disappointment for all concerned that he can’t feature.

Romelu Lukaku returns to the starting XI in his place, while Anthony Martial is on the bench.

In other changes from their win over Watford last time out, Victor Lindelof returns to the heart of the defence, while Scott McTominay and Fred get the nod in midfield.

Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard also get a start with Juan Mata and Martial dropping out, and so it remains to be seen if Solskjaer’s changes have the desired effect with three points crucial on Tuesday night.