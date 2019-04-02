Liverpool connection could prevent Manchester United from bagging €80m transfer

Manchester United may reportedly be in a battle to secure the transfer of Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer because of his connections with former club Liverpool.

The Brazil international’s future at Barcelona looks in real doubt after a struggle to hit top form for the Catalan giants since his big move from Liverpool last season.

Coutinho had been a world class performer during his time at Anfield, and it would no doubt be great to see him reach that level again in the Premier League.

Still, despite Man Utd’s interest, it’s claimed in the print edition of Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, that the 26-year-old does not want to taint his image with Liverpool fans by winding up at one of their biggest rivals.

It’s nice to see this level of loyalty from Coutinho, though LFC fans probably just wish he’d stayed with the club in the first place instead of jumping ship in the middle of the season last term.

It remains to be seen if the former Reds attacker could end up somewhere else this summer or if he can still make a career for himself at the Nou Camp.

Goal have previously claimed Coutinho could be available for as little as €80million ahead of next season, which would surely make him a tempting potential purchase for many top clubs.