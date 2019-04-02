Double blow for Man Utd as duo will now miss clash with West Ham

Man Utd’s misery was compounded on Tuesday night as they picked up a couple of suspensions during their defeat to Wolves.

Despite taking the lead through Scott McTominay, Diogo Jota’s strike and a Chris Smalling own goal ensured that it was Nuno Espirito Santo’s side who claimed all three points.

SEE MORE: This impressive 78-game Man Utd run comes to an end after defeat to Wolves

That’s now a third defeat in their last four outings for Man Utd across all competitions, and so it hasn’t been a happy period for now permanent boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Attention will switch to the Champions League next week as they face Barcelona in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, but there was bad news for the next Premier League outing on April 13 when the Red Devils host West Ham at Old Trafford.

As noted in the tweets below, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young will both be ruled out of that meeting, with Shaw picking up a 10th booking of the season and so he’ll now face a two-game suspension.

As for Young, he received a red card from referee Mike Dean, and so he’ll also have to sit out the West Ham game due to suspension.

That leaves Solskjaer with a decision to make over who plays in the full-back positions, as he’ll be without his first-choice pairing next time out.

Given his side are desperately trying to break back into the top four in the Premier League and can ill-afford to drop any more points between now and the end of the season, the last thing he needs is such headaches over selections.

Luke Shaw's booking was his 10th of the season, meaning the #MUFC left-back will miss the West Ham & Everton matches — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 2, 2019