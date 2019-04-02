Tottenham rival Manchester United for transfer of €60m attacker

Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Juventus winger and rumoured Manchester United target Douglas Costa.

Tuttosport claim Spurs have joined the running for the Brazil international, alongside a number of other Premier League clubs and Paris Saint-Germain.

This follows another recent report from Tuttosport linking Costa with Man Utd and Man City, stating he’d likely cost around €60million to prise away from Juventus this summer.

It’s clear Costa could add a great deal to most top sides in Europe, with the 28-year-old long showing himself to be one of the most skilful and entertaining performers in the game.

With pace, trickery and flair on the wing, as well as an eye for the occasional wonder-goal, Costa could be a major upgrade on Alexis Sanchez at United, whilst also offering something a little different at Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino has some good options in attack, but Costa is perhaps more of a natural winger than the likes of Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min, who have played in a variety of attacking midfield roles for the club.

It would certainly be great to see a talent like Costa in the Premier League, wherever he ends up.