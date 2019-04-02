Real Madrid not far away from agreeing Eden Hazard transfer fee with Chelsea

Real Madrid are described as being ‘not far away’ from finally agreeing a deal for the transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard this summer.

The Belgium international has long been linked with the Spanish giants and Don Balon suggest things are now moving along in terms of him getting his move to the Bernabeu.

Hazard would be a world class addition for Real Madrid, who desperately need an attacking player of his calibre to help them replace Cristiano Ronaldo, as they’ve struggled badly since selling the Portugal international to Juventus last summer.

Don Balon suggest Real are closer to reaching an agreement with Chelsea over Hazard’s transfer fee, with the Blues demanding €120million for their star player.

However, their negotiating position is weakened by the fact that the 28-year-old will be in the final year of his contract next season, so could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in 2020.

Don Balon claim Madrid have already agreed personal terms with Hazard, so may just need to up their offer slightly to persuade Chelsea to compromise on their asking price.

If he goes, Hazard will undoubtedly be a huge loss for CFC, who would also struggle to replace him if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, as currently looks likely.