How Pep Guardiola reacted to Liverpool’s late winner over Tottenham amid thrilling title race

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed his reaction to title rivals Liverpool scoring a dramatic late winner against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Reds looked set to drop crucial points in the Premier League title race at Anfield at the weekend, but they produced what could prove to be a decisive moment with a late winner.

That moved them back into top spot, two points above City who have a game in hand, and so it keeps things on a knife-edge as the tension continues to build with just a handful of games remaining.

City face Cardiff City on Wednesday night and so could move back top with a win, while Liverpool are next in action against Southampton on Friday.

Guardiola has jokingly revealed how he reacted to that dramatic late winning goal from Liverpool on Sunday, but has insisted that his players are relishing what’s to come in what is proving to be a fascinating climax to the campaign.

“When you see them you say ‘ah s—‘” he told the media, as quoted by ESPN. “But after five or 10 minutes, it’s nice. Nobody said it would be easy, nobody. We knew it, I knew it. It is a better challenge.

“After a while you say it would be amazing, what we are going to live. Everybody is excited for what we are going to live in the next weeks.”

With so much on the line as they go for a historic quadruple this season, Guardiola will be hoping that the quality and depth at his disposal is enough to get the better of Liverpool to successfully defend their league crown.

However, after several slip-ups last month, that win over Spurs could be vital for their confidence as Jurgen Klopp will hope that they can follow that up with another win this week to put the pressure back on City to respond after they see to their FA Cup duties.