Ian Wright has severe warning for one club in particular as Arsenal take lead over Spurs, Man Utd & Chelsea in top four race

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes it would be particularly bad news for Tottenham this season if they missed out on a place in the top four.

This weekend’s results saw the Gunners go ahead of Spurs and move into third in the table, and they now sit two points above both their north London rivals and Manchester United.

Chelsea are all the way down in 6th, though they remain just three points behind Arsenal in what looks like it’s going to be an extremely tight battle for a Champions League spot that goes right down to the wire.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham can recover after their recent slump into some awful form in the Premier League, and Wright has fired them a severe warning about potentially missing out on CL qualification.

‘With the new stadium and having not made the signings, being in the top four is a must (for Tottenham). They can’t go into that new stadium without Champions League football,’ he is quoted by the Metro.

‘If they don’t have money for signings and no Champions League football can they attract players of the right sort?’

Spurs have certainly punched above their weight in recent years and it’s perhaps inevitable that others have caught up.

With Mauricio Pochettino and so many of their players linked with bigger clubs in the last few seasons, could finishing outside the top four finally be the catalyst for a long list of departures from the club this summer?