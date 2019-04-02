Manchester United in pole position to seal £100m transfer as Solskjaer plans to dump under-performing ace

Manchester United are reportedly the most likely club to win the race for the transfer of Jadon Sancho this summer, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also after the Borussia Dortmund winger.

In a move that would likely cost £100million, the Independent claim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign Sancho to replace Chilean flop Alexis Sanchez ahead of next season.

Sancho has looked hugely impressive in the Bundesliga, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment.

And the 19-year-old seems an ideal fit alongside other pacey forwards at Old Trafford, such as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, with Sanchez clearly not fitting in well as he seems to enter into decline in his advancing years.

The Independent report that Sancho himself is not desperate to leave Dortmund, but could be open to a move to play at a high level.

It would make sense that the England international might be tempted to try his luck back in the Premier League if such an offer came along.

United fans will certainly hope this pursuit of Sancho can prove successful as he looks just the signing they need to add some spark to their attack.