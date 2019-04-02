Man United given hope of succeeding with £90-100m transfer bid for want-away star

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs interested in Kalidou Koulibaly this summer as he seeks a transfer away from Napoli.

According to the Independent, the Senegal international has changed agents and will be represented by his brother this summer as he seeks a big-money contract.

The report adds that United are joined by the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as admirers of Koulibaly, with Napoli perhaps ready to sell if they receive offers of around £90-100million.

Koulibaly would undoubtedly make a fine purchase for the Red Devils, even at a high price like that, with the club looking in need of splashing out on fixing their defence like this season’s big two Manchester City and Liverpool have in recent times.

Ahead of winning the title last season, City brought in a new goalkeeper and three new full-backs in one summer, before then adding centre-back Aymeric Laporte the following January.

Liverpool, meanwhile, signed Virgil van Dijk last season and also spent big on goalkeeper Alisson last summer, making them a far more solid side and turning them into genuine title contenders.

United may well feel a player of Koulibaly’s quality could have a similar effect, as he’s such a step up on players like Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

The 27-year-old is one of the best players in the world in his position right now and should be affordable for MUFC at that kind of price, though the Independent suggest Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is more of a prime target.

Still, one could argue they need a new world class defender more than they need another attacking player, as tempting as it would be to sign a talent like Sancho.